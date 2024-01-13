Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 677 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.3 %

UNH stock opened at $521.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

