Grove Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IBDP stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

