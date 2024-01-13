Grove Bank & Trust Sells 595 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,364 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

C stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on C. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.