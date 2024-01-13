Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading Up 3.7%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 146,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 90,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock has a market cap of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Grown Rogue International Inc, a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

