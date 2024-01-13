HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

HONE has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.73. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

