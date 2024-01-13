Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

