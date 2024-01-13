Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 4,993 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SunPower by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 24.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 11.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $3.25 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of SunPower from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SunPower

SunPower Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.