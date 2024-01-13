Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $261,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Copart by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,624,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Copart by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,410,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,695,000 after buying an additional 632,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Copart

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.