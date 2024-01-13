Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $367,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,071,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

