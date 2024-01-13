Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 82,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 113.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 47.4% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

CMCSA opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

