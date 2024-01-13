Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $81.13 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

