Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

SLV stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

