Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,037 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after buying an additional 283,333 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CL King began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE opened at $12.73 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

