Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 65.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7,375.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 17.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $200.43 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $221.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.15.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $490.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 202.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

