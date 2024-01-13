Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TH. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 6.7% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $9.24 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TH

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.