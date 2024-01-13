Harrell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.0% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after buying an additional 1,858,338,022 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,736,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $740,061,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,823,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

