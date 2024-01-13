HC Wainwright Increases Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target to $3.25

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Vizsla Silver has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.65.
Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Vizsla Silver will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.
