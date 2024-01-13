HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 2.2% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $29,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.19. 899,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

