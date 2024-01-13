HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,261 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $28,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,241,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,686,000 after buying an additional 649,639 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,290,000 after buying an additional 785,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,453. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

