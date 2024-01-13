Head-To-Head Contrast: AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) vs. TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF)

AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMAYA Global and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A TerrAscend -21.36% -16.01% -6.72%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TerrAscend $247.83 million 2.29 -$329.91 million N/A N/A

This table compares AMAYA Global and TerrAscend’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AMAYA Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TerrAscend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AMAYA Global and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A TerrAscend 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TerrAscend beats AMAYA Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. It sells its products to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers through distributors under the General Red brand. The company was formerly known as General Agriculture Corporation and changed its name to AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. in February 2020. AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

