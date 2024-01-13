Head-To-Head Contrast: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PHINIA and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.57 billion 0.38 N/A N/A N/A Holley $688.41 million 0.78 $73.77 million $0.03 151.00

Holley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PHINIA.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Holley 0 2 8 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PHINIA and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PHINIA presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.88%. Holley has a consensus price target of $8.36, suggesting a potential upside of 84.57%. Given Holley’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than PHINIA.

Profitability

This table compares PHINIA and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA N/A N/A N/A Holley 0.42% 0.70% 0.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Holley shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Holley beats PHINIA on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Holley

Holley Inc. operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, fire suits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online platform. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

