Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.