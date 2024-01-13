Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,276 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

CAG stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

