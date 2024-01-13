Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

