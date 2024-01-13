Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in Republic Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.3 %

RSG stock opened at $166.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $167.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

