Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.38.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $197.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $203.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

