Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 35,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 64,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

