Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after buying an additional 602,942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,842,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $316.75 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $319.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.92 and its 200-day moving average is $201.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). On average, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,100. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.43.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

