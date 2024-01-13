Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.39.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

