Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,409 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.9% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $63.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

