Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,662 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

CTVA stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

