Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $60.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

