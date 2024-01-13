Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

TGTX opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.