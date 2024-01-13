Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $684,274,000 after acquiring an additional 105,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,762,000 after buying an additional 111,296 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDA

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.