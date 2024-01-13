Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after buying an additional 343,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $295.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.04 and its 200 day moving average is $275.37.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.