Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,562 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

