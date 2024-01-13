Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 552 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 157,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 301.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

