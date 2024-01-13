HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $236,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,156,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after buying an additional 209,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,919,000 after buying an additional 48,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. 1,762,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,867. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

