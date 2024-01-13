HI (HI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $316,325.24

HI (HI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $316,325.24 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00089396 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $296,306.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

