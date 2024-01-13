HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 11.0 %
Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at C$4.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.05 and a 12-month high of C$8.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.30.
About HIVE Digital Technologies
