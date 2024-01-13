HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at C$4.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.05 and a 12-month high of C$8.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.30.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.