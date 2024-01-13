holoride (RIDE) Price Reaches $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. holoride has a total market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $261,803.03 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, holoride has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.45 or 0.05968398 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00084076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00029561 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00023782 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02179191 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $297,667.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

