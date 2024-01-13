Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $34.16 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $9.21 or 0.00021545 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $134.07 million and approximately $34.16 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00067629 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00055626 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,553,475 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

