HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 299,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

