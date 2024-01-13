HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,704,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 2,003,702 shares.The stock last traded at $39.33 and had previously closed at $40.64.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

