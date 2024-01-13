Huaneng Power International (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) traded down 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 10,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 8,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Huaneng Power International Stock Up 4.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

