Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $92.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hub Group has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.67.

Shares of Hub Group are going to split on Monday, January 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 29th.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

