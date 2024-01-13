Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HUBB. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $333.14.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $327.61 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.90 and a 200-day moving average of $311.37.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 22,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.