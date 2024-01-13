Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

