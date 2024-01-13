Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $242.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Barclays downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

HII opened at $254.68 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $261.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

