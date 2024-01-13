HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Trading 1.1% Higher

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.72). Approximately 180,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 175,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.90 ($0.71).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.62. The stock has a market cap of £74.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,437.50 and a beta of -0.32.

About HydrogenOne Capital Growth

(Get Free Report)

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.